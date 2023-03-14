Mirror Protocol Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000467 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.35 million and $2.68 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. The official website for Mirror Protocol is mirror.finance. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain.

Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project.”

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

