Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

MIELY has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Electric from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mitsubishi Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Mitsubishi Electric Stock Performance

Shares of MIELY opened at $22.92 on Friday. Mitsubishi Electric has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $24.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.11.

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

