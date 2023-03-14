Mizuho Raises Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $147.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on XOM. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. B. Riley increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $106.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $76.25 and a 12-month high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

