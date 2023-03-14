Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Sold by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,349 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Moelis & Company worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $726,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 15,880.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 53,042 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 23,338 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 253,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 48,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

Shares of MC stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.49. 102,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.62. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $50.23.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $207.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.34 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 111.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moelis & Company

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $566,629.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,336,631.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moelis & Company news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 23,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $1,004,055.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,860 shares in the company, valued at $4,298,973. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $566,629.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,336,631.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 370,067 shares of company stock valued at $16,395,758 over the last quarter. 7.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moelis & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

