Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) is Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,173,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,842 shares during the period. Molson Coors Beverage comprises approximately 5.8% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $296,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TAP. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 783.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 401,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,292,000 after purchasing an additional 356,465 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.8% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 5.4% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

NYSE TAP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.19. The stock had a trading volume of 183,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,944. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $60.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.94 and a 200 day moving average of $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.09.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

