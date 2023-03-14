Monero (XMR) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $150.31 or 0.00608086 BTC on major exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and $123.13 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monero has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,719.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.56 or 0.00338046 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00013466 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00081406 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.20 or 0.00530751 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004021 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00009663 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001224 BTC.

About Monero

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,252,481 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

