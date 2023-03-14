MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Sees Large Volume Increase

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,882,572 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 1,201,550 shares.The stock last traded at $10.76 and had previously closed at $10.67.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in MoneyGram International during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MoneyGram International in the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the first quarter worth $126,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

