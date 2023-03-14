Montchanin Asset Management LLC Acquires 966 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Montchanin Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 2.1% of Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Warther Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,448,000. Sentinus LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 315,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,874,000 after purchasing an additional 29,249 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 20,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,159,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $166,603,000 after acquiring an additional 12,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.50.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $161.62. 1,529,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,397,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

