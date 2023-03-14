Montchanin Asset Management LLC Has $3.63 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Montchanin Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 5.1% of Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $286.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,886. The company has a 50 day moving average of $313.10 and a 200 day moving average of $304.15. The stock has a market cap of $293.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.