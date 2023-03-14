Montchanin Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Montchanin Asset Management LLC increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Truist Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.58.

Truist Financial Trading Up 6.5 %

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.35. 12,225,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,116,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $30.51 and a 52-week high of $61.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.