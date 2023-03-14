Monte Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 2.5% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 78,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,455,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,253,000 after acquiring an additional 14,573 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.1 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.70.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $1.88 on Tuesday, hitting $175.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,302,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,234,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.05 and its 200-day moving average is $169.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.70. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $191.34.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

