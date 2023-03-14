Monte Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Monte Financial Group LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,918 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,759 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 3.3% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,990,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,052,885. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.10. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $150.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

