Monte Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group comprises about 2.2% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 47,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.15. 875,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,688. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $157.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 71.75%.

Insider Activity

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.