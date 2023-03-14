Moonbeam Reaches Market Capitalization of $253.17 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001714 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $253.17 million and approximately $15.49 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00069618 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00052880 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00008631 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00022672 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000892 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001851 BTC.

About Moonbeam

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 597,889,882 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

