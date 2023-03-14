Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,003,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,324 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $213,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Morningstar in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Morningstar by 49.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morningstar stock traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,610. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.33 and a fifty-two week high of $293.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 114.47 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,260 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.98, for a total transaction of $293,554.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,729,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,792,495.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $3,106,045.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,697,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,813,585.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,260 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.98, for a total value of $293,554.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,729,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,792,495.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 134,880 shares of company stock worth $29,463,699 over the last 90 days. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Redburn Partners downgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

