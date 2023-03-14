Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,003,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,324 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $213,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Morningstar in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Morningstar by 49.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Morningstar stock traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,610. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.33 and a fifty-two week high of $293.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 114.47 and a beta of 1.19.
Redburn Partners downgraded Morningstar from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.
Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
