Morpheus.Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $94.87 Million (MNW)

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 13th. In the last seven days, Morpheus.Network has traded up 9% against the dollar. Morpheus.Network has a market cap of $94.87 million and approximately $711,252.89 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus.Network token can now be purchased for $2.01 or 0.00008223 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Morpheus.Network Profile

Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 tokens. The official message board for Morpheus.Network is news.morpheus.network. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @mnwsupplychain. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is https://reddit.com/r/morpheusnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Morpheus.Network is morpheus.network.

Buying and Selling Morpheus.Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus.Network (MNW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morpheus.Network has a current supply of 47,897,218 with 47,180,013.8588 in circulation. The last known price of Morpheus.Network is 1.89426916 USD and is up 6.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $528,408.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://morpheus.network/.”

