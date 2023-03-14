MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.02

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 13th. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. MUSE ENT NFT has a market capitalization of $6.28 million and approximately $5.02 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MUSE ENT NFT alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.56 or 0.00421525 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,864.61 or 0.28492325 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000070 BTC.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Profile

MUSE ENT NFT launched on June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00698993 USD and is up 4.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MUSE ENT NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MUSE ENT NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.