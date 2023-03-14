Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Short Interest Update

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 611,600 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the February 13th total of 531,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MYE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut shares of Myers Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $23.75 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Myers Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Institutional Trading of Myers Industries

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Myers Industries by 95.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Myers Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Myers Industries by 124.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Myers Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myers Industries Price Performance

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:MYE traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.73. The stock had a trading volume of 186,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.27. The stock has a market cap of $721.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.41. Myers Industries has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $26.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

Myers Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.