Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Myomo had a negative net margin of 72.60% and a negative return on equity of 97.20%. The company had revenue of $4.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 million.
Myomo Trading Up 4.1 %
Shares of MYO opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. Myomo has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53. The company has a market cap of $5.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.85.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO David A. Henry acquired 76,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.33 per share, with a total value of $25,384.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,963.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Myomo news, CFO David A. Henry purchased 76,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,384.59. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,527 shares in the company, valued at $53,963.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Gudonis purchased 307,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.33 per share, with a total value of $101,538.36. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 483,345 shares in the company, valued at $159,503.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 399,999 shares of company stock valued at $132,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Myomo
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Myomo from $3.60 to $1.60 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.
Myomo Company Profile
Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company that develops, designs, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders. It offers MyoPro, an upper-limb orthosis designed to support the arm and restore function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of certain patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain or spinal cord injury, ALS or other neuromuscular disease or injury.
