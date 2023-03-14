National Bankshares Downgrades Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) to Sector Perform

National Bankshares lowered shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$1.10 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$1.50.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TWM. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.65 to C$1.60 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.35 to C$1.40 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance

TSE:TWM opened at C$0.98 on Friday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a twelve month low of C$0.89 and a twelve month high of C$1.72. The company has a market cap of C$414.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.49.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

