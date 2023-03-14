NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Friday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.2399 per share on Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous — dividend of $0.20.
NatWest Group Stock Down 2.6 %
NatWest Group stock opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.35. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Institutional Trading of NatWest Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 114.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NatWest Group Company Profile
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.
