NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Friday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.2399 per share on Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous — dividend of $0.20.

NatWest Group Stock Down 2.6 %

NatWest Group stock opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.35. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of NatWest Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 114.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NatWest Group Company Profile

Several research firms recently weighed in on NWG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Barclays lowered shares of NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 390 ($4.75) to GBX 380 ($4.63) in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($3.78) to GBX 330 ($4.02) in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.27) to GBX 380 ($4.63) in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $351.44.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

