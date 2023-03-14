Neblio Price Tops $1.36 (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 14th. During the last week, Neblio has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Neblio has a market cap of $26.92 million and $1.41 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00005260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,845,718 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

