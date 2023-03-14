Nevada Sunrise Metals (CVE:NEV) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Nevada Sunrise Metals Co. (CVE:NEV – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 186,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 135,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.24. The company has a market cap of C$19.97 million, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.79.

About Nevada Sunrise Metals

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Nevada, the United States. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and lithium minerals. The company's flagship project is the Kinsley Mountain property comprising 513 unpatented lode claims and 5 additional leased patents covering an area of 10,280 acres located in White Pine County.

