New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) CEO John Kline Buys 8,200 Shares

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) CEO John Kline purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $98,810.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,572 shares in the company, valued at $2,766,342.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

New Mountain Finance Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NMFC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.95. The stock had a trading volume of 324,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,658. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.44. New Mountain Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $14.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.42 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 25.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

New Mountain Finance Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 177.78%.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on New Mountain Finance from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Mountain Finance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMFC. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 114.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in New Mountain Finance by 74.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corp. is a is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in investments in the middle market. Its objective investment is to generate current income and capital appreciation through investments in debt securities and equity interests.

Featured Stories

