Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Purchased by Provident Investment Management Inc.

Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Nexstar Media Group comprises 3.3% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Provident Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Nexstar Media Group worth $25,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zeno Research LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,970,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 130,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,271,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 340.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $256,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at $14,643,111.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Sean Compton sold 2,500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.85, for a total value of $439,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,640.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $256,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,643,111.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,900 shares of company stock worth $865,763. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST traded up $4.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.76. The stock had a trading volume of 160,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,831. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.50. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.01 and a 1 year high of $217.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.36%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

