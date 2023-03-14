Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC reduced its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 7.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

NYSE:NOK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.70. 6,447,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,901,615. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NOK. TheStreet raised Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

