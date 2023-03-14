Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Northwest Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.59.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $155.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Northwest Bancshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Mark T. Reitzes bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $26,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,237.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark T. Reitzes acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $26,760.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,237.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,729 shares of company stock worth $61,686 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Northwest Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,628,521 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $251,673,000 after buying an additional 105,943 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,374,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $194,195,000 after buying an additional 368,801 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,980,018 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $125,540,000 after buying an additional 207,921 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 59.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,048,444 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $108,734,000 after buying an additional 2,999,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 8.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,966,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $53,588,000 after buying an additional 316,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Further Reading

