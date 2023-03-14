Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Insider Gregory M. Glenn Purchases 3,000 Shares

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) insider Gregory M. Glenn acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $22,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at $85,818.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Novavax Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVAX traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6,529,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,857,476. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.78. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $85.60.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.14 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($11.18) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.31 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novavax

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVAX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Novavax in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley cut Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 10,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 213,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 58,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Novavax by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,550,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.