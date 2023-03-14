Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Holdings Cut by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,930,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,006,000 after acquiring an additional 413,285 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,218,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,878,000 after acquiring an additional 450,280 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% in the third quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,262,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,689,000 after purchasing an additional 119,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 35.1% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,850,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,814,000 after purchasing an additional 999,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVO opened at $140.54 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $145.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $318.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.75.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $1.1887 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. Cowen increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

