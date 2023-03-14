Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Shares Down 7.9%

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) was down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 336,215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,096,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NUTX shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Nutex Health in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Nutex Health in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Nutex Health alerts:

Nutex Health Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nutex Health Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the second quarter worth about $830,000. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Nutex Health, Inc operates as technology-enabled healthcare services. It has two divisions: a Hospital Division and a Population Health Management Division. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutex Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutex Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.