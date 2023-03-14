Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Short Interest Up 83.3% in February

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the February 13th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 473,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:NMZ traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.37. 364,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,179. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.64. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $13.46.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%.
About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.
