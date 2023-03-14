Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Short Interest Up 83.3% in February

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the February 13th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 473,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NMZ traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.37. 364,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,179. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.64. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $13.46.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMZ. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 47,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 19.4% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 7.6% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

