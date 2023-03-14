Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$66.75.

NVEI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nuvei to a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Nuvei in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Nuvei Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NVEI stock opened at C$52.00 on Tuesday. Nuvei has a 12 month low of C$32.20 and a 12 month high of C$98.80. The firm has a market cap of C$3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 85.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$44.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.16.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

