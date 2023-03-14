Oakley Capital Investments Limited (OCI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.25 on April 21st

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Oakley Capital Investments Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Oakley Capital Investments stock opened at GBX 442 ($5.39) on Tuesday. Oakley Capital Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 355 ($4.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 475 ($5.79). The stock has a market capitalization of £779.78 million, a P/E ratio of 239.46 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 450.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 417.99.
About Oakley Capital Investments
Featured Articles
