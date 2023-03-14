Oakley Capital Investments Limited (OCI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.25 on April 21st

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Oakley Capital Investments Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Oakley Capital Investments stock opened at GBX 442 ($5.39) on Tuesday. Oakley Capital Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 355 ($4.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 475 ($5.79). The stock has a market capitalization of £779.78 million, a P/E ratio of 239.46 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 450.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 417.99.

Get Oakley Capital Investments alerts:

About Oakley Capital Investments

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

Receive News & Ratings for Oakley Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oakley Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.