One Fin Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,830,000. Patria Investments makes up 2.0% of One Fin Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. One Fin Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.11% of Patria Investments as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Patria Investments by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,771,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Patria Investments by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,278,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,201,000 after purchasing an additional 769,798 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Patria Investments by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,264,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,333,000 after buying an additional 287,200 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Patria Investments by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,121,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,685,000 after buying an additional 466,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pertento Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Patria Investments by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 1,525,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,903,000 after buying an additional 90,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAX traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.86. 13,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.54. Patria Investments Limited has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $19.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. This is a boost from Patria Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is presently 195.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Patria Investments from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Patria Investments from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

