One Fin Capital Management LP Has $4.08 Million Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

One Fin Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 237,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,762,500 shares during the period. One Fin Capital Management LP’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,817.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $19.12. 1,108,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,772,286. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.33. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $29.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.09 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 62.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NLY. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Argus cut Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

