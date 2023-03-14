ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Short Interest Down 13.5% in February

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the February 13th total of 3,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 641,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

ONE Gas Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of OGS traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.25. 693,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,787. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $68.86 and a 12-month high of $92.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.68.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $818.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.50 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.57%.

OGS has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Guggenheim upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ONE Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Institutional Trading of ONE Gas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in ONE Gas by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Articles

