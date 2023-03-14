ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,775,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 301,340 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.40% of ONEOK worth $91,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,239,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,728,011,000 after buying an additional 475,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in ONEOK by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,164,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,840,640,000 after buying an additional 339,036 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 7.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,810,000 after buying an additional 527,138 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ONEOK by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,462,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,132,000 after buying an additional 48,603 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.27.

ONEOK Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $63.64 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The firm has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.74%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Further Reading

