Ontology Gas Trading Up 1.8% Over Last Week (ONG)

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Ontology Gas token can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ontology Gas has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ontology Gas has a market cap of $99.65 million and $6.90 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ontology Gas

Ontology Gas was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,821,775 tokens. Ontology Gas’ official website is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ontology Gas is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public blockchain platform that enables the customization of public blockchains for various applications. It combines different features, including identity verification, data exchange, procedure protocols, smart contract system support, and more. The platform has its own token called Ontology Gas (ONG), which serves as the platform gas. The platform uses a dual token model where ONT is the coin for staking in consensus, while ONG is the utility token used for on-chain services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

