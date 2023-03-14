Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:OPXS) Short Interest Down 20.0% in February

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:OPXS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Optex Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OPXS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.25. 37,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,899. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 million, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81. Optex Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40.

Optex Systems (OTCMKTS:OPXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Optex Systems had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $4.04 million during the quarter.

About Optex Systems

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures optical sighting systems and assemblies for the Department of Defense applications. It operates through the following segments: Optex Richardson, Applied Optics Center Dallas, and Other. The Optex Richardson segment handles the optical sighting systems and assemblies production.

