Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 242,072 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,001,984 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 0.8% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,791,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 19.7% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 28.4% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,975 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,122,000 after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares during the period. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.06.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

Oracle Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $85.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $230.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.21. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $91.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

