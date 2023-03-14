Orchid Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.04 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Orchid token can now be purchased for about $0.0912 or 0.00000368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $62.97 million and approximately $6.04 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00009798 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00028693 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00035034 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002025 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00021669 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003858 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.93 or 0.00217900 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000146 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,745.89 or 0.99980598 BTC.

Orchid Profile

OXT is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

