Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) Short Interest Down 11.1% in February

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 291,600 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the February 13th total of 327,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Organovo Stock Performance

Shares of ONVO stock opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. Organovo has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $4.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Organovo

About Organovo

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Organovo stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Organovo Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ONVO Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Organovo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 23.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organovo Holdings, Inc is engaged in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

