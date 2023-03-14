Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) Short Interest Down 11.1% in February

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 291,600 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the February 13th total of 327,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Organovo Stock Performance
Shares of ONVO stock opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. Organovo has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $4.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.89.
About Organovo
Organovo Holdings, Inc is engaged in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Organovo (ONVO)
