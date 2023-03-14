OriginTrail Market Capitalization Achieves $126.11 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $126.11 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OriginTrail token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001396 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.12 or 0.00418489 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,972.74 or 0.28298215 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000069 BTC.

OriginTrail Token Profile

OriginTrail launched on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is a protocol designed for managing data across complex supply chains using a purpose-built decentralized graph database on the blockchain. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) facilitates sharing data as a simple plug-and-play solution. The protocol can be used with any blockchain and is currently being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. The Trace token (TRAC) is used for incentivizing protocol behavior and is required for network operations such as publishing. It is a utility token that drives the entire DKG.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

