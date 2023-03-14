Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Short Interest Update

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 129,200 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the February 13th total of 151,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 436,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 15,125 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 309,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,253. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

A number of analysts have issued reports on OESX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.

