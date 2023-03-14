Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

Ovid Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

OVID stock opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 20.87 and a current ratio of 20.87. Ovid Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovid Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 78.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 14,062 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 50.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

