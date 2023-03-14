Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Lowered to $66.00 at Mizuho

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OVV. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Ovintiv from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.00.

Ovintiv Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE:OVV opened at $37.61 on Friday. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $63.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.80 and its 200-day moving average is $49.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 7.04%.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,403 shares in the company, valued at $976,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 883,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,803,000 after buying an additional 209,342 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth $2,958,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Ovintiv by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 173,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

