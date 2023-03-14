Oxen (OXEN) Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Oxen has a market cap of $11.41 million and $776,871.73 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oxen has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000718 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,750.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.00338568 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00012938 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00080204 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.83 or 0.00605176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.96 or 0.00520249 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003882 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00009457 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,276,319 coins and its circulating supply is 61,703,560 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.