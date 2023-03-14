Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Gap Up to $25.40

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.40, but opened at $28.13. Pacific Premier Bancorp shares last traded at $26.69, with a volume of 253,015 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.18.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $238.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In related news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 102,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $3,239,255.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,629,291.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 102,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $3,239,255.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,629,291.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $634,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,133,243.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,238 shares of company stock valued at $3,892,285. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Premier Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,915,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $3,634,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 166,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

