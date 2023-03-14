PancakeSwap (CAKE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $709.53 Million

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 14th. One PancakeSwap token can now be bought for about $3.92 or 0.00014870 BTC on popular exchanges. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $709.53 million and $59.76 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.07 or 0.00413326 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,232.33 or 0.27918689 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 372,649,209 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,873,505 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/pancakeswap.

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.

PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin. Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.

Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency. Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

