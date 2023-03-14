Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Short Interest Down 15.9% in February

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 174,500 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the February 13th total of 207,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 64.6 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$32.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Monday, March 6th.
Park Lawn Price Performance
Park Lawn stock remained flat at $19.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average is $19.12. Park Lawn has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $28.00.
Park Lawn Company Profile
Park Lawn Corp. provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Its products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis or at the time of a death. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Park Lawn (PRRWF)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.